California gains jobs, and unemployment stays at a record-low 4.1%

California’s record-low unemployment rate held steady in October at 4.1% — the lowest rate in more than four decades — as payrolls grew, according to data the state Employment Development Department released Friday.
Employers added 36,400 net positions last month, more than making up for a downward revision that took 10,000 jobs off September’s growth.
October’s payrolls were up 1.8% compared with a year earlier, when joblessness stood at 4.5%.
The data reveal a Golden State economy that continues to thrive over an eight-year stretch despite the U.S.-China trade war, labor shortages and a housing deficit that has exacerbated homelessness in both cities and suburbs.
“We've now had 103 months of employment expansion — the second-longest post-World War II expansion after the 113-month expansion in the late 1960s,” said Michael Bernick, a former EDD director who specializes in workforce issues.
More Californians are finding positions, and more are entering the workforce. The number of job holders rose by 55,000 from September.
“No economic slowdown here in California yet,” said economist Sung Won Sohn, president of Los Angeles consultancy SS Economics. “Our labor market is still hot, creating 14.6% of all the jobs [added] in the country.… The word is out that there are good-paying jobs to be had, and students, mothers and people on disability are rejoining the labor force.”
On a month-over-month basis, California’s professional and business services sector gained a net 19,100 jobs in October. The manufacturing sector grew by 6,600 jobs, and the information and government sectors each grew by 5,600 jobs. Other growing sectors included construction (up 3,000 positions) and leisure and hospitality (up 1,600). The trade, transportation and utilities sector shrank by 3,100 jobs, and educational and health services shrank by 1,100.
September’s month-over-month payroll gains, originally reported at 13,200, were revised down to 3,200.
Monthly job numbers are volatile, however. Year-over-year percentage gains — a more reliable indicator — in October stood at 3.9% for professional and business services, 3.6% for construction, 2.6% for educational and health services and 2.4% for leisure and hospitality. Manufacturing gained just 0.3% over the year.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate held steady last month, at 3.7%, as the United States gained a robust 250,000 jobs.