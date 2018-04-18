Science hinted that cancer patients could take less of a $148,000-a-year drug. Its maker tripled the price of a pill

Research and anecdotal experience of physicians suggests that co-payments can be a major barrier to people staying on their drugs. Stacie Dusetzina, an associate professor of cancer research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said that if a patient were taking one of the old capsules each day, their out-of-pocket costs under Medicare would be close to $5,000. Under the new pricing regimen, the patient's burden of the cost — for the same dosage — would roughly double. The difference in the cost to Medicare would be about $100,000. That does not reflect rebates paid by the drug company to Medicare.