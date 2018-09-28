Fewer companies are forcing CEOs to retire when they hit their golden years

Frazier, a former general counsel for Merck who became CEO in 2011, has presided over a more than doubling of the company’s stock price during his tenure and overseen the company’s shift in resources toward its leading immunotherapy drug for cancer, Keytruda. He also gained attention as a moral voice in corporate America last year when he withdrew from the president’s manufacturing council after Trump didn’t immediately and explicitly denounce the white supremacists who organized the rally in Charlottesville, Va., that resulted in violence. Other CEOs followed his lead before the council was ultimately disbanded.