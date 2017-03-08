Quoting 'Hamilton,' Disney CEO Bob Iger defends seat on Trump's business council

Disney CEO Bob Iger quoted the Broadway smash "Hamilton" to defend his involvement in President Trump's business advisory council, saying he wants to be "in the room where it happens."

Iger's remarks at Disney's annual shareholder meeting came in response to an audience member at the Denver confab who criticized his relationship with Trump as a tacit endorsement of the president's policies on issues such as immigration.

But Iger rejected that accusation, referring to the "Hamilton" number "The Room Where It Happens," which is about having influence and access to closed-door meetings where policy is that set.

Iger said the council gives member an opportunity to express opinions to the president that otherwise might not get a hearing from the administration. He adamantly insisted his involvement does not imply support for any specific policies.

"I made a decision I thought was in the best interest of our company and the industry," Iger said. "I thing it's an important opportunity to be in the room."

Iger, a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, has been criticized on social media for not quitting the panel. He's the lone entertainment executive who has a seat on the group. Uber’s Travis Kalanick quit the panel under intense public pressure following the rollout of Trump's initial travel ban.