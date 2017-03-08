'Star Wars' expansions at Disney parks will put visitors in 'Rogue One' battle

An artist rendering of the new Star Wars land at Disneyland.

The new "Star Wars" expansions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will put visitors in the middle of a battle depicted in last year's blockbuster space saga.

During a shareholder's meeting Wednesday, Disney Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger described more details about the 14-acre expansion at each park.

The backdrop and characters in the park expansion will be based on "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the tale of the rebel alliance's efforts to steal the plans to the Death Star.

Iger described the expansion as "jaw-dropping" and said it will put visitors "in an epic battle between the first order and the rebel alliance."

Disney has released artist renderings of the new attractions, showing a wooded land, dotted with towering spires and domed buildings. The images resemble scenes from the "Rogue One" movie but, until now, Disney has refused to provide details about the project.

Construction of the new $1-billion expansion at Disneyland began in April and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. It will feature two attractions, including a ride that lets visitors pilot the Millennium Falcon, the spaceship flown by Han Solo in the movies.