Data-science talent war is driving up salaries for people who can turn social media clicks into code

Companies are said to be begging colleges to let them help with class projects, hoping to get a foot in the door with future data scientists. Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. was one of 11 companies doing data science and prescriptive analytics projects with Cornell University this year, with Equifax offering up voluminous data sets scrubbed of personally identifiable information. The official goal was to determine how customers prioritized paying bills, such as whether someone is more prone to paying a mortgage, car or cellphone bill first, said Chris Yasko, who heads a data science research unit at Equifax.