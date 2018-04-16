Elon Musk's Boring Co. raises almost $113 million, mostly from Musk

The funding round is a more conventional method of fundraising than Musk's most recent money-maker — sales of flamethrowers. Musk, who is also chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Inc., said in January that the Boring Co. had pre-sold 10,000 flamethrowers branded with the company logo for $500 apiece. He also said at the time that he sold about 3,000 fire extinguishers for $30 each.