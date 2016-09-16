Stocks open lower on Wall Street

Banks and energy companies are leading a broad decline in early trading on Wall Street.

The U.S.-listed shares of Germany's Deutsche Bank plunged 9% Friday after the Department of Justice said the bank should pay $14 billion to settle claims over its handing of mortgage-backed securities.

Major U.S. banks also fell. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo each lost 1%.

Business software maker Oracle dropped 3% after its earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 103 points, or 0.6%, to 18,111.

Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 11 points, or 0.5%, to 2,135. The Nasdaq composite declined 17 points, or 0.4%, to 5,231.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.68%.