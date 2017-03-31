Wall Street on track to close out positive first quarter

Wall Street is closing out a solid quarter with a Friday of mixed trading.

Major indexes were moving in a small range, with the Dow Jones industrials posting a small loss while other indexes were mostly higher. Investors weighed several corporate deals and new economic data on consumer spending and inflation. Energy stocks were down the most as the price of crude oil headed lower. Utilities led the gainers.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average slid 40 points, or 0.2%, to 20,687 as of 8:30 a.m. PDT. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,368. The Nasdaq composite index gained 4 points to 5,918. The index hit an all-time high on Thursday. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,385. Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

QUARTER'S END: As the market closed in on the final trading hours of the first quarter, the S&P 500 is on track for its best quarter since the end of 2015, while the Nasdaq is on course for its best quarterly showing since the end of 2013. The Dow isn't doing as well as it did in the final quarter of 2016, but the Russell 2000 is on pace for its fourth quarterly gain in a row.

U.S. ECONOMY: The Commerce Department said consumer spending kept rising in February, though gains the last two months have been slow. Meanwhile, an inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 2.1% in February compared with a year ago, a five-year high.

DASHED EXPECTATIONS: NantHealth, whose chief executive is L.A. billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, slumped 10% after the healthcare information technology company reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue. The stock shed 51 cents to $4.58.

ENERGY SLUMP: Several energy companies were down as oil prices headed lower. Exxon Mobil slid $1.65, or 2%, to $82.05.

DIALED IN: BlackBerry surged 13.7% after the company delivered a surprise fourth-quarter profit. Its shares picked up $1.27 to $10.54.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.2%. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 0.4%. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng each fell 0.8%.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices edged higher. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.41%, from 2.42% late Thursday.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 15 cents to $50.20 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slid 6 cents to $53.07.

CURRENCIES: The euro weakened to $1.0690, from $1.0691 on Thursday. The dollar fell to 111.49 yen, from 111.60 yen.