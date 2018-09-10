Advertisement

Stocks open higher on Wall Street after four days of losses

By Associated Press
Sep 10, 2018 | 7:10 AM
The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in December 2016. Stocks opened higher on Wall Street on Monday morning after four straight days of losses. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market comes off four straight days of losses.

Retailers and consumer goods makers were among the biggest winners in early trading Monday. Home Depot rose 1.5% and Procter & Gamble climbed 1%.

CBS fell 2.4% after its chief executive, Les Moonves, stepped down following more allegations of sexual misconduct.

Chinese internet giant Alibaba sank 2% after the company said founder Jack Ma would leave his post as chairman next year.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84 points, or 0.3%, at 26,001, and the Nasdaq added 13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,915.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.94.%

