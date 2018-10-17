Stocks lower in early trading following biggest gain in six months

U.S. home construction fell 5.3% in September, according to the Commerce Department. The pace of homebuilding has slowed since May, and the report is the latest sign that rising mortgage rates may be weighing on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 4.9% last week, the highest level since 2011. The combination of higher borrowing costs and rising home values has made home ownership less affordable.