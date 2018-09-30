Veggie Grill's T.K. Pillan learned to harness the power of plants

T.K. Pillan, 50, is co-founder and chairman of Santa Monica-based Veggie Grill, which opened its first fast-casual vegan restaurant in 2006. The chain, which employs 750 people, has 31 locations and is expanding outside California. Veggie Grill was named one of the “25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands of 2016” by Forbes magazine and “Favorite Vegan Chain” in 2016 and 2017 by VegNews Magazine. Pillan is also a co-founder and partner at Powerplant Ventures, an equity fund that invests in plant-based food and beverage companies.