Tyra Banks adds another Pacific Palisades property to her growing portfolio

Tyra Banks seems to have caught another case of the real estate bug. The model and television personality recently bought an investment property in Pacific Palisades through her trust for $1.355 million.

The Mediterranean-style town home, built in 1977, offers vaulted ceilings and naturally lighted living spaces. Picture windows and glass doors bring mountain and canyon views inside.

The downstairs is devoted to free-flowing living space that includes the living, dining and family rooms. Steps lead up from the living room, which has a fireplace, to the kitchen.

The Pacific Palisades town home, built in 1977, has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in more than 1,800 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Upstairs, the master suite is equipped with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and balcony. In the master bathroom, there are dual sinks, a tub and shower. A total of two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms lie within more than 1,800 square feet of interior space.

The property had been listed for sale at $1.35 million, according the Multiple Listing Service.

Nicolas Beauvy of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. James Respondek of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Banks, 43, is known for her successful modeling career and for her appearances on “America’s Next Top Model” and “The Tyra Banks Show.”

She also appears to have a growing passion for real estate. Following the sale of her Spanish Colonial-style home in Beverly Hills last year for $6.33 million, Banks bought an investment property in Pacific Palisades for $7.35 million.

She also owns another house in Pacific Palisades that she bought in 2014 for $3.295 million, The Times previously reported.

