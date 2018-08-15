Uber narrows its loss as its revenue growth slows

Khosrowshahi is searching for new businesses. In the last few months, Uber bought a start-up that rents electric bicycles, invested in another one that rents electric scooters and went to work on its own scooter-rental business. Alongside its U.S. ride-hailing rival Lyft Inc., Uber is on track to roll out scooters in Santa Monica and is expected to beat out upstarts Bird Rides Inc. and Lime for regulatory approval.