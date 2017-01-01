What to buy (and skip) in January

If finding deals is your New Year’s resolution, January is a great time to start.

For those who want to make saving money a priority in 2017, here are recommendations for what to buy (and skip) this month based on NerdWallet’s analysis of historical sales cycles.

Buy: Christmas decorations

The period after Christmas has long been the best time to buy Christmas decorations.

You may scoop up some post-Christmas deals on Dec. 26, but come Jan. 1, there will still be a handful of artificial trees, red ornaments and shiny wrapping paper spilling over in store clearance aisles. Stock up on holiday closeouts if you have space to hang onto extra tinsel until December.

Skip: Smartphones

You can’t always time your smartphone purchase. If your trusty iPhone has seen better days, it may be time for something new. But if you’re planning an upgrade in the not-so-imminent future, consider waiting a while longer.

Prices on existing phone models tend to go down whenever a new phone is released. For Apple phones, the sweet spot is usually September after the company’s annual keynote product announcement. As for Samsung, tech enthusiasts speculate the Galaxy S8 could arrive around April.

Buy: Televisions

The end of football season marks the beginning of television deals as retailers help shoppers prepare for viewing parties. The Super Bowl will air Feb. 5, but retailers probably will kick off sales at the end of January — making it an excellent time to score a bargain.

In 2016, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Amazon and others discounted a wide variety of TVs in assorted brands and sizes ahead of the big game. Look for similar savings again in 2017.

Skip: Toys

Toys were hot during the holidays; if you haven’t heard of a Hatchimal, you’ve probably been living under a rock. But with Christmas over, January isn’t likely to see many worthwhile toy deals. The good news is that your little ones may be set for a while after all of their December gifts.

Buy: Fitness gear

January is a solid time to sign up for a gym because many chains offer special New Year’s rates. But don’t spend that money unless you’re sure you’ll use the membership. All too often, new members lock themselves in for a full year, then stop showing up after a month or two.

Skip: Mattresses

Great deals on mattresses will come in February, when Presidents Day sales bring discounts. Presidents Day is Feb. 20, so hold off for a month if you’re in the market for a new mattress. Or if February is too soon for your budget, mattress deals will be back again in May over Memorial Day weekend and in September over Labor Day weekend.

Buy: Bedding

You might not want to buy a new mattress, but you can save on the sheets and blankets that go on your existing mattress. January is the month when department stores host “white sales” to clear out their existing inventory of sheets, towels, blankets and more. Expect savings to be especially deep on clearance items. Last year, several stores offered 60% to 70% off bedding basics.

Courtney Jespersen is a staff writer at NerdWallet, a personal finance website.