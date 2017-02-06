Stocks edge lower in early trading

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and materials companies.

Banks and other financial companies were down Monday as bond yields fell, which pushes down interest rates on loans. Zions Bancorporation dropped 1.3%.

In earnings news, Newell Brands, which makes Rubbermaid and Sharpie products, fell 4% after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Hasbro soared 15% after its results came in way ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,292.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, or 0.1%, to 20,046. The Nasdaq fell 13 points, or 0.2%, to 5,653.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.43%.

