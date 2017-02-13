latimes.com
BUSINESS

U.S. stock indexes open at record highs

Stocks extended their march into record territory in early trading as banks and materials companies posted solid gains.

Steelmaker Nucor rose 4% in early trading Monday, while JPMorgan Chase gained 1.3%.

In deal news, Zeltiq Aesthetics soared 12.6% after agreeing to be acquired by Allergan, which makes Botox, for $2.5 billion.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,323.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 88 points, or 0.4%, to 20,360. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.4%, to 5,758. 

