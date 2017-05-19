Stocks edge up; Deere jumps and Foot Locker dives

U.S. stocks moved higher in early trading Friday, extending the market's modest gains from the day before. Industrials and bank stocks were among the biggest gainers. Energy companies rose as the price of crude oil headed higher. Utilities and real estate stocks lagged.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 13 points, or 0.6%, to 2,379 as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80 points, or 0.4%, to 20,743. The Nasdaq composite index climbed 35 points, or 0.6%, to 6,091. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks went up 9 points, or 0.7%, to 1,370.

DIGGING IN: Deere & Co. jumped 7.1% to $120.72 after the maker of heavy equipment reported solid quarterly results.

TRIPPED UP: Foot Locker plunged 15.6% to $59.47 after the athletic footwear and apparel retailer's latest quarterly profits fell short of analysts' forecasts. The stock was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500.

UNPALATABLE: Campbell Soup slid 2.5% to $55.54 after the company turned in disappointing quarterly results.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures were up 82 cents, or 1.7%, at $50.17 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 98 cents, or 1.9%, at $53.49 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 111.51 yen from 111.49 yen. The euro jumped to $1.1187 from $1.1101.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.25% from 2.23% late Thursday.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.2%, France's CAC 40 was up 0.5%, and Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4%. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, South Korea's Kospi added nearly 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%.

UPDATES:

7:25 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 6:55 a.m.