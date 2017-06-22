Stocks hold steady as oil's dismal week eases

U.S. stock indexes were close to flat in early trading Thursday after the price of oil stabilized, at least for now.

This week has been dominated by oil's tumbling price — which on Wednesday dropped to its lowest level since last summer — and how much it will affect the broader market.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was virtually flat at 2,435, as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones industrial average ticked up 1 point to 21,411, and the Nasdaq slipped 7 points, or 0.1%, to 6,227.

CRUDE STASIS? Benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents, or 0.8%, to $42.86 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped 53 cents, or 1.2%, to $45.35 a barrel. If those moves hold, it would mark a big shift in momentum from earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, oil touched its lowest price since August, as expectations continue that supplies of crude will exceed demand. Crude has dropped more than 20% this year, which imperils the big gains in profits that analysts had forecast for energy companies.

WHEN NO CHANGE IS A GOOD CHANGE: Energy stocks in the S&P 500 were close to flat, which could be considered a victory given that the group has already lost nearly 15% this year.

EARNINGS BOOST: Tech giant Oracle jumped 9% to $50.48, the biggest gain in the S&P 500, after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

Technology companies are expected to report some of the strongest earnings growth for the April-through-June quarter, one reason their stocks have been helping lead the market this year.

TAKING OFF: American Airlines Group rose 2.6% to $49.71 after saying that Qatar Airways told its U.S. rival it's looking to buy a 10% stake in it.

YIELDS: The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.14% from 2.15%. The two-year fell to 1.34% from 1.35%, and the 30-year yield fell to 2.72% from 2.73%.

CURRENCIES: The euro fell to $1.1161 from $1.1167, and the British pound declined to $1.2656 from $1.2668. The dollar fell to 111.16 Japanese yen from 111.34 yen.

MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, the French CAC 40 fell 0.4%, the German DAX slipped 0.1% and the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.3%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.1%.

COMMODITIES: Gold rose $7, or 0.6%, to $1,252.80 an ounce, silver rose 17 cents, or 1%, to $16.54 an ounce and copper slipped a penny to $2.59 a pound.

Natural gas edged up a penny to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil rose a penny to $1.38 a gallon and wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.43 a gallon.