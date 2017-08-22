Stocks rise, putting a shaky few weeks further behind them

Stocks around the world pushed higher Tuesday, as markets gained strength following a shaky run the last couple of weeks. Shares of technology companies, retailers and metals miners helped lead the way in the United States.

With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 15 points, or 0.6%, to 2,444 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. If it stays up for the day, it would be the second gain in a row for the index, which closed out back-to-back losses the last two weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126 points, or 0.6%, to 21,830, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 62 points, or 1%, to 6,275.

QUIET TIMES AHEAD? Many analysts are expecting markets to drift sideways in upcoming weeks, with few market-moving events on the calendar. Central bankers from around the world will meet at the end of the week at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., but analysts are unsure whether Federal Reserve chief Janet L. Yellen or European Central Bank head Mario Draghi will say anything to surprise investors.

If markets do calm down, it would mark a return to a smooth ride for investors. The S&P 500 is up 9% for the year, and the climb was a remarkably placid one until two weeks ago. It had just two days this year where it fell by 1% or more, before doubling that tally during the last two weeks as worries rose about political strife in Washington and abroad.

SHINY SHINY: Metals companies helped lead the way for the market. Freeport-McMoRan, the largest publicly traded copper producer, rose 3.1% to $15.1. Arconic, which sells aluminum, titanium and nickel, rose 3.6% to $25.36. Both were among the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500.

RING IT UP: Macy's rose 2.5% to $20.03 after it said an EBay executive, Hal Lawton, would become its president. Traditional retailers have been struggling to compete with online rivals, and Macy's also said it is restructuring its organization to drive more sales and cut costs.

Shoe retailer DSW surged 20.8% to $18.95 after it reported stronger earnings and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts had forecast. Its board also authorized a plan to buy back up to $500 million of the company's stock.

TECH TIDE: Technology stocks in the S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the largest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Semiconductor company Micron Technology climbed 2.6% to $30.32.

Video game companies were also strong. Activision Blizzard rose 2.9% to $63.60. Electronic Arts jumped 3% to $120.30.

PRICE CHOP: Toll Brothers fell 4.2% to $36.67 after it cut the top end of its forecast for full-year revenue. The stock fell even though the home builder also reported stronger profit for the second quarter than analysts expected.

YIELDS: Prices for Treasury notes fell, which in turn pushed up their yields. The 10-year note's yield rose to 2.19% from 2.18% late Monday. The two-year yield rose to 1.32% from 1.31%, and the 30-year yield rose to 2.77% from 2.76%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.38 Japanese yen from 108.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1766 from $1.1813, and the British pound fell to $1.2838 from $1.2901.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 14 cents to $47.67 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 40 cents to $52.06 a barrel.

Natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.59 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.60 a gallon.

Gold fell $5.10 to $1,291.60 an ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $16.98 an ounce, and copper was flat at $2.98 a pound.

GLOBAL MARKETS: In Europe, Germany's DAX jumped 1.3%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.9%, and the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.8%.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.9%, South Korea's Kospi added 0.4% and the Nikkei 225 in Japan was virtually flat.