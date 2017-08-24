Stocks flip between small gains and losses; Signet Jewelers jumps, Smucker falls

Stocks held steady in Thursday morning trading after flipping between modest gains and losses, the latest meandering course for a market that's been pushed in many directions the last few weeks.

Retailers were big winners after a wide variety said they earned bigger profits last quarter than Wall Street forecast. Food companies struggled after the makers of Folgers coffee and Spam reported weaker results than analysts expected.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,445 as of 11:08 a.m. Eastern time. Through the morning, it vacillated between a gain of 0.3% and a loss of 0.2%.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.1%, to 21,840. The Nasdaq composite rose nearly 1 point, or less than 0.1%, to 6,279. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose nearly 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,375.

UP, DOWN AND BACK AGAIN: The S&P 500 has been bouncing up and down since setting a record high earlier this month. A better-than-expected earnings reporting season has helped stocks — companies in the S&P 500 have reported stronger profit and healthier revenue for the spring quarter than analysts forecast

Worries about politics in Washington and abroad, meanwhile, have hurt stocks. Doubts are rising about how much help the Republican-led White House and Congress can provide for businesses, and several crucial deadlines are coming up that could damage the economy, including a vote to avert a default on the national debt.

This week also has featured fewer trades on the stock market than usual, with few market-moving events on the calendar. That may be exacerbating moves for the market. For all the noise, though, the S&P 500 is still within 1.5% of its record high.

CENTRAL BANK WATCH: One event that could capture the market's attention is a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo., that begins Thursday. Federal Reserve Chief Janet L. Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are both scheduled to speak. Few analysts expect to hear major surprises.

JAMMED: J.M. Smucker fell to the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after reporting weaker profit for the latest quarter than Wall Street expected. It cited weaker-than-expected sales for Folgers coffee, and it also lowered the range for its full-year profit forecast. The stock dropped 7.3% to $110.21.

SPAMMED: Hormel Foods fell after it cut its forecast for full-year earnings because of higher costs for pork bellies and other ingredients. It also reported weaker earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected, in part because of a soft quarter for Muscle Milk and other products. Its stock slid 6.5% to $31.70.

DAZZLING: Signet Jewelers jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it said strong sales of bracelets, rings and necklaces helped it report bigger revenue and profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Signet also said it was acquiring R2Net, an online jewelry retailer, for $328 million in cash. Signet's stock soared 23% to $63.84.

A TREE GROWS: Dollar Tree, whose stores sell $1 towels and $1 Champagne flutes, surged after it reported stronger earnings than Wall Street forecast. Customers bought more at each store visit than they did a year earlier, and the company raised its forecast for profit this year. Dollar Tree's stock climbed 8.2% to $80.45.

MARKETS ABROAD: France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.7%, and Germany's DAX index rose 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and South Korea's Kospi index both rose 0.4%.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.18% from 2.17% late Wednesday. The two-year yield inched up to 1.32% from 1.31%, and the 30-year yield climbed to 2.77% from 2.75%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.17 Japanese yen from 109.01 yen late Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.1803 from $1.1821, and the British pound rose to $1.2811 from $1.2804.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 59 cents, or 1.2%, to $47.82 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 41 cents to $52.16 a barrel.

Natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil was close to flat at $1.63 a gallon and wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.55 a gallon.

Gold fell $3.50 to $1,291.20 per ounce, silver fell 1 cent to $16.93 per ounce and copper rose 5 cents to $3.03 per pound.