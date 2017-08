Stocks were opening higher on Wall Street on Monday, led by materials companies and utilities.

Banks and other financial companies were the only laggards among the sectors in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,448.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27 points, or 0.1%, to 21,840. The Nasdaq rose 11 points, or 0.2%, to 6,276.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.17%.