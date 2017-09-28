Stocks open a bit lower; tech and industrial firms fall

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology and industrial companies.

Western Digital lost 2.3% early Thursday, and Boeing lost 1.4%.

Food maker Conagra rose 3.6% after reporting a strong quarter.

Abbott Laboratories rose 4.3% after winning regulatory approval for a blood glucose monitoring system.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,504.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 30 points, or 0.1%, to 22,306. The Nasdaq composite fell 22 points, or 0.4%, to 6,430.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.33%.