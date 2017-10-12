Stocks slip; retailers and media companies slump

U.S. stocks were slipping in early trading Thursday as retailers and communications and media companies declined. Women's clothing retailer J. Jill was tumbling after it slashed its forecast for the third quarter. AT&T was falling after it said it expects to lose DirecTV subscribers, while cable company Charter and entertainment conglomerate Viacom were down on reports that Viacom channels may go off the air in the New York area because of a contract dispute.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,552 as of 10:13 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16 points, or 0.1%, to 22,856. The Nasdaq composite fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 6,597. All three of those indexes closed at record highs Wednesday. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,503.

BLANK SCREEN: AT&T said it will lose about 90,000 DirecTV video subscribers in the U.S. because of growing competition in streaming video services. It said tighter credit standards also affected its business. AT&T also said hurricanes and the recent earthquakes in Mexico will reduce its earnings by about $210 million in the next quarter. Its stock fell 3.3% to $36.94.

Competitor Verizon Communications fell 34 cents to $38.52.

CABLE COMBAT: Viacom and cable company Charter Communications fell on reports that contract negotiations between them are stalling. That could result in Viacom channels such as MTV and Nickelodeon temporarily going off the air for subscribers to Charter's New York-area Spectrum service. Viacom dropped 6.6% to $23.55. Charter fell 2.3% to $356.69.

Other media companies were also down. Comcast fell 2.5% to $36.50.

PANIC IN THE AISLES: J. Jill plunged 49.4% to $5.02 after the retailer of women's clothes, shoes and accessories slashed its outlook for the third quarter. The company said retail and direct-to-consumer sales fell short of its expectations. It's now expecting an adjusted profit of 8 to 10 cents a share, down from its earlier forecast of 18 to 20 cents a share.

Elsewhere, Signet Jewelers fell 2.9% to $62.21, and department store operator Kohl's fell 3.3% to $41.78. Gap fell 2.7% to $27.64.

BANKS: JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup posted results that were better than analysts expected, but their stocks slipped a bit. Citigroup said its investment banking business did well, while JPMorgan Chase said its consumer banking business improved. Still, Citigroup shares fell 45 cents to $74.49, and JPMorgan Chase stock fell 46 cents to $96.38.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1, or 1.9%, to $50.30 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 85 cents, or 1.5%, to $56.09 a barrel in London. That weighed on energy companies. Chevron shares sank 35 cents to $118.98, and Apache declined 2.6% to $40.88.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.34%, from 2.35%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar inched down to 112.38 yen, from 112.42 yen. The euro declined to $1.1833, from $1.1855.

EUROPE: France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% while the German DAX added 0.1%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2% as the pound dropped. That came after a European Union regulator said talks with Britain about its departure from the EU hadn't made any significant progress.

ASIA: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 continued to set 21-year highs, rising 0.4%. The South Korean Kospi climbed 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.3%.