Stocks open lower on Wall Street

Stocks opened slightly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the market giving back some of the gains of the day before.
Comcast fell 2.2% in early trading after Reuters reported that the company wants to make a new, all-cash offer for the international and entertainment businesses that 21st Century Fox agreed to sell to Disney.
Citigroup rose 1.8% after the Wall Street Journal reported that ValueAct Capital Partners has built a $1.2-billion stake in the bank.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,665.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51 points, or 0.2%, to 24,304. The Nasdaq composite fell 20 points, or 0.3%, to 7,245.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.97%.