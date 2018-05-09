Stocks rise, and oil prices surge

Technology companies helped drive up U.S. stocks Wednesday, adding to the tech sector's market-leading gains this year. Banks rose as bond yields inched higher. Energy stocks got a boost from the price of crude oil, which climbed back above $70 a barrel the day after the United States moved to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,694 as of 1:22 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 158 points, or 0.7%, to 24,519. The Nasdaq added 53 points, or 0.7%, to 7,320. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks ticked up 8 points, or 0.5%, to 1,594.
ENERGY: Oil prices rebounded the day after the Trump administration moved to withdraw the U.S. from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and reinstate sanctions on that country. Benchmark U.S. crude oil climbed $2, or 2.9%, to $71.06 a barrel in New York. That's the highest level in more than three years. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, climbed $2.11, or 2.8%, to $76.96 a barrel in London.
The rise in oil prices sent energy stocks higher. Occidental Petroleum shares advanced 5.3% to $82.32.
ON THE ROAD: TripAdvisor soared 22.7% to $47.60 after the online travel booking company reported earnings that were much higher than analysts expected. It also raised its annual forecast.
GAME ON: Electronic Arts led a tech-sector rally, climbing 5.9% to $131.25 after the video game maker issued quarterly results that beat forecasts.
BIG GETS BIGGER: Walmart slid 3.3% to $82.88 after the retailer agreed to buy a 77% stake in India's Flipkart in a $16-billion deal. The move is Walmart's biggest acquisition yet and reflects the retailer's focus on growth opportunities as it tries to narrow the gap with Amazon.com.
FIZZLED: Monster Beverage slumped 7.4% to $49.14 after the energy drink maker reported disappointing first-quarter sales and said its profit margins decreased.
MOUSE TRAPPED: Disney fell 1.5% to $100.23 after the entertainment giant released quarterly results that, although better than analysts had expected, showed that its ESPN network continued to struggle.
WEAK SAUCE: Papa John's International dropped 3.9% to $56.46 after the pizza chain's first-quarter results fell short of analyst estimates.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3% from 2.98%. The rise in yields pushed up interest rates, which enables banks to make more money from loans. Financial sector stocks rose. Bank of America shares advanced 2.3% to $30.63.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.67 yen from 109.02 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1856 from $1.1858.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both rose 0.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 1.3%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.4% and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.4%. Stocks rose in Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia, but they fell in Thailand and the Philippines. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%.