Stocks rise, and oil prices surge

ENERGY: Oil prices rebounded the day after the Trump administration moved to withdraw the U.S. from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and reinstate sanctions on that country. Benchmark U.S. crude oil climbed $2, or 2.9%, to $71.06 a barrel in New York. That's the highest level in more than three years. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, climbed $2.11, or 2.8%, to $76.96 a barrel in London.