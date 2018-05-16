Stocks edge up, lifted by retailers; Macy's leaps

RETAIL RALLY: Macy's jumped 6.3% to $31.81 after reporting quarterly results that were far better than analysts were expecting. The company said its Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury divisions as well as its flagship store brand all did well. Several other department store chains also moved higher. Nordstrom advanced 0.6% to $50.16, and L Brands rose 2.4% to $34.12.