Stocks edge up, lifted by retailers; Macy's leaps

U.S. stock indexes edged up in early trading Wednesday, with Macy's leading a retail-sector rally. Food and beverage stocks and other consumer goods companies also posted gains. Energy stocks lagged as crude oil prices declined. Bond prices were little changed.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,718 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow edged up 35 points, or 0.1%, to 24,742. The Nasdaq composite advanced 30 points, or 0.4%, to 7,381. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 5 points, or 0.3%, to 1,605.
RETAIL RALLY: Macy's jumped 6.3% to $31.81 after reporting quarterly results that were far better than analysts were expecting. The company said its Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury divisions as well as its flagship store brand all did well. Several other department store chains also moved higher. Nordstrom advanced 0.6% to $50.16, and L Brands rose 2.4% to $34.12.
FIDO APPROVED: Abaxis soared 15.3% to $82.74 after the veterinary diagnostic products company agreed to be acquired by Zoetis.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 3.07%. On Tuesday, the yield climbed to its highest level in nearly seven years.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 38 cents to $70.93 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oil, shed 52 cents to $77.91 a barrel in London.
The slide in crude prices pulled down energy stocks. Phillips 66 fell 1.7% to $116.35.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.19 yen from 110.38 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1798 from $1.1847.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe rose. Germany's DAX gained 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 added 0.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index lost 0.4% following new data showing that Japan's economy shrank in the first quarter. The Kospi in South Korea was essentially flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%.