U.S. stocks jump as worries about Italy ease; oil prices climb

Oil prices fell 7.6% in the last week following reports that OPEC countries and Russia might start producing more oil soon. Those countries cut production at the start of 2017, which helped take U.S. crude from about $50 a barrel in late 2016 to more than $70 this month. The countries had agreed to keep production at its current levels until the end of this year, but upheaval in Venezuela and new sanctions on Iran could change their plans.