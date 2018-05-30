U.S. stocks jump as worries about Italy ease; oil prices climb

U.S. stocks were climbing Wednesday morning, recovering most of the ground they lost the day before, as investors hoped that Italy might be able to avoid a new round of elections. Banks were rising along with bond yields after Tuesday’s outsize losses, and energy companies were breaking out of a five-day losing streak as oil prices rose. Smaller companies, which suffered only modest losses Tuesday, were surging.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 25 points, or 1%, to 2,715 as of 11 a.m. EDT. It lost 1.2% on Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 209 points, or 0.9%, to 24,570. The Nasdaq composite advanced 60 points, or 0.8%, to 7,457. The Russell 2000 index leaped 23 points, or 1.5%, to 1,647, which put the index on pace for a record close.
The Russell fared far better than the rest of the market Tuesday and has done better than other indexes in recent weeks. It closed at an all-time high May 21.
ITALY IN FOCUS: Stocks in the U.S. and Europe sank Tuesday as investors worried that Italy would have new elections in a few months and that the vote would become a referendum on whether Italy, the third-largest economy in Europe, would continue to use the euro currency. On Wednesday, premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli said there were “new possibilities” to form a government.
Italy's FTSE MIB stock index climbed 1.5% after a 2.7% drop the day before. Prices for Italian government bonds also rose, sending yields down following a huge Tuesday surge.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84%, from 2.79%.
Interest rates rose and bank stocks recovered some of their Tuesday losses. When interest rates rise, banks can make more money on mortgages and other types of loans. JPMorgan Chase shares climbed 1.3% to $107.27, and Bank of America ticked up 1.4% to $53.69. On Tuesday, both stocks fell about 4%.
EUROPE: The euro rose to $1.1606, from $1.1531, which was its lowest level in almost a year. The dollar rose to 108.88 yen, from 108.24 yen.
Germany's DAX climbed 0.4%, the FTSE 100 index in Britain rose 0.2%, and the CAC 40 in France lost 0.6%.
EARNINGS: Wall Street continued to pore over quarterly results from retailers.
Dick's Sporting Goods shares soared 23.9% to $37.78 after it raised its annual profit forecast. Its first-quarter report was better than expected thanks in part to strong online sales.
Printer and PC maker HP also raised its profit projections after its earnings and sales surpassed analyst estimates. HP shares climbed 3% to $21.94.
Shares of watchmaker Movado Group rallied 15.7% to $48.83.
Clothing company Chico's FAS plunged 20.7% to $7.92 after its profit fell short of expectations. Luxury retailer Michael Kors dropped 12% to $60 after issuing a disappointing forecast for the year. Shoe retailer DSW gave up some of its gains from earlier in the year, falling 9.8% to $23.52.
ENERGY: Energy companies rose as U.S. crude oil climbed 1.6% to $67.81 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 1.6% to $76.67 a barrel in London.
Exxon Mobil shares jumped 2.9% to $80.70, and Chevron rallied 2.2% to $124.09.
Oil prices fell 7.6% in the last week following reports that OPEC countries and Russia might start producing more oil soon. Those countries cut production at the start of 2017, which helped take U.S. crude from about $50 a barrel in late 2016 to more than $70 this month. The countries had agreed to keep production at its current levels until the end of this year, but upheaval in Venezuela and new sanctions on Iran could change their plans.
SURVEY SAYS: Private U.S. businesses added 178,000 jobs in May, according to payroll processor ADP. That's a solid number even though it's not as many jobs as they added over the winter. ADP reported strong hiring in the construction, education and healthcare fields as well as in professional and business services. The federal government is set to release a jobs report Friday that also includes hiring by government agencies.
ALL'S WELLCARE: WellCare will pay $2.5 billion to become the biggest Medicaid coverage provider in Michigan and Illinois and add a pharmacy benefits management business, following the lead of competitors such as UnitedHealth and Cigna. Pharmacy benefit managers run prescription drug coverage, and insurers have been building or buying them to improve how they share patient data and manage care. Insurers are also trying to gain better control of prescription drug costs.
Wellcare’s stock rose 2.8% to $227.30.