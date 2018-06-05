Stocks inch higher; technology and small-company shares rise

U.S. stocks are mostly higher early Tuesday after posting solid gains over the last two days. Technology companies are rising further, and the smallest companies are also making gains. Oil prices continued to decline, pulling energy stocks lower. Banks slipped as bond yields decreased. Twitter rose after being added to the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,749 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,815 points. The Nasdaq composite rose 26 points, or 0.3%, to 7,632. The Russell 2000 climbed 5 points, or 0.4%, to 1,659.

The Nasdaq, which includes a heavy weighting of technology companies, and the Russell, which is made up of smaller, more U.S.-focused companies, both finished at record highs Monday. The S&P 500 is still 4.3% off the record it set in late January, and the Dow is 6.8% off its own record high that it set then.

BITTER BREW: Starbucks fell 2.4% to $55.69 after Howard Schultz said he's stepping down as the coffee chain's chairman. Schultz has been chairman of the company since 2000 and oversaw enormous expansion for Starbucks over that time. He stepped away as CEO in 2000 but returned in 2008, and relinquished that title to Kevin Johnson in 2017.

ENERGY: Oil prices kept falling. Crude recently hit a three-year high but has declined sharply over the past two weeks. U.S. crude fell 0.7% to $64.30 a barrel in New York on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 1.6% to $74.10 a barrel in London.

U.S. crude has fallen about 11% since it peaked at just over $72 a barrel on May 21.

FAV and RT: S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Monday that Twitter will be added to the benchmark S&P 500 index as of Thursday after Monsanto officially becomes part of Bayer. Twitter rose 5% to $39.77. Netflix, which will become part of the S&P 100 index, rose 1.2% to $366.10.

RETAIL ROUNDUP: Retailers were in focus as more of them reported their latest quarterly results. G-III Apparel Group climbed 11.5% to $47.80 after it raised its annual profit and sales forecast following a strong first quarter. Francesca's fell 6.1% to $5.72 after announcing disappointing sales.

Ascena Retail Group slid 9% to $3.33. Genesco dropped 11.2% to $39.95.

BIOTECH BOOST: Mylan climbed 7.4% to $41.34 after federal regulators approved its version of Amgen's anti-infection drug Neulasta. The Mylan drug, Fulphila, is called a biosimilar, meaning it's the generic equivalent of a complex biotech drug. Amgen shares slipped 0.9% to $183.80.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.92% from 2.94%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.78 yen from 109.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.1666 from $1.1719.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.8%. The French CAC 40 gained 0.3%. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.5%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng all rose 0.3%.