Stocks inch down ahead of G-7 summit; tech stocks slip

U .S. stocks are mostly lower Friday morning after small losses the day before, and technology companies are down after they took their biggest drop in six weeks. Investors are treading cautiously ahead of a Group of 7 summit that promises to be tense as leaders confront President Trump over tariffs he is imposing.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,764 as of 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average, which managed a small gain Thursday, was down 62 points, or 0.3%, at 25,178. The Nasdaq composite fell 18 points, or 0.2%, to 7,615.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was unchanged at 1,667. Smaller and more U.S.-focused stocks such as those on the Russell have fared better than the rest of the market in recent months as investors react to concerns about international trade. The Russell is up 8.6% this year and the S&P 500 is up 3.4%.
GROUP OF 7: Leaders from the G-7 wealthy industrialized nations are meeting in Canada, where Trump's new tariffs are expected to be a major focus. The White House is expecting a chilly reception from Canada and western European countries. The leaders of France and Canada in particular on Thursday expressed in tough terms their disapproval of the tariffs. Trump is expected to leave the summit before it officially concludes as he heads to Singapore ahead of his meeting with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.
TECH TRIPPED UP: Technology companies declined further. Broadcom lost 2.9% to $257.02 after the chipmaker’s sales forecast came in a bit lower than expected. Skyworks, another chipmaker, fell 2.5% to $99.93. Apple fell 1.6% to $190.44.
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Consumer products makers, which have struggled for the last few months, rose for the second day. Monster Beverage climbed 3.6% to $54.73. Tide maker Procter & Gamble rose 1% to $76.50.
DISCONNECTED: Verizon slipped 0.8% to $48.60 after it said Chief Executive Lowell McAdam will retire after a seven-year tenure. He will remain chairman of the company, and chief technology officer and ex-Ericsson Chief Executive Hans Vestberg will replace McAdam as CEO on Aug. 1.
EARNINGS: Online clothing retailer Stitch Fix jumped 6.4% to $20.93 after it beat Wall Street's expectations in its fiscal third quarter. Surgical and contact lens products maker Cooper climbed 1.4% to $229.59 after its earnings and sales surpassed analysts' estimates.
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.93%.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 0.2% to $65.83 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.7% to $76.76 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.49 yen from 109.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.1761 from $1.1809.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was down 0.8% while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1%. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.6%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.8%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng declined 1.9%.