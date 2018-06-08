Stocks inch down ahead of G-7 summit; tech stocks slip

GROUP OF 7: Leaders from the G-7 wealthy industrialized nations are meeting in Canada, where Trump's new tariffs are expected to be a major focus. The White House is expecting a chilly reception from Canada and western European countries. The leaders of France and Canada in particular on Thursday expressed in tough terms their disapproval of the tariffs. Trump is expected to leave the summit before it officially concludes as he heads to Singapore ahead of his meeting with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.