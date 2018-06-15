Stocks sink as trade worries rise

U.S. stocks fell along with markets around the world Friday after the Trump administration announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports from China, raising the possibility of a full-blown clash between the world's two biggest economies.
China has said it will retaliate with its own tariffs, fueling concerns in the stock market that a trade war could leave the global economy as collateral damage. Barriers to trade could result in higher prices at stores for all kinds of products purchased by U.S. consumers, weaker profits for companies and slower growth around the world.
Many economists see free trade as a boon for the global economy, making it more efficient and enabling companies to earn bigger profits, which in turn leads to higher stock prices. President Trump, though, has railed against trade deficits that the United States has with other countries, calling them unfair.
Investors have been closely following the United States' trade disputes with its partners, and many had expected Trump to level tariffs against Chinese imports. The hope is that they are merely a negotiating tool, used to craft sweeping trade deals, rather than ends to themselves.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down nearly 11 points, or 0.4%, at 2,771, as of 6:45 a.m. Pacific time. If it holds there, the index will have lost all its gains for the week and lock in its first weekly loss in a month.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 128 points, or 0.5%, to 25,045, and the Nasdaq composite sank 47 points, or 0.6%, to 7,713.
ANALYST'S TAKE: “Ultimately a negotiated solution is likely,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital. Even though China and the U.S. probably want to negotiate, “the risks are high, and the tariffs could well be implemented before the issue is resolved.”
WORLD MARKETS: Stock markets in Europe and Asia were mostly down.
The DAX in Germany lost 0.7%, and the CAC 40 in France slipped 0.1%. In London, the FTSE 100 slid 1%. In Asia, South Korea's Kospi shed 0.8%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was an outlier and rose 0.5%.
YIELDS: Treasury yields fell for a second straight day, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.90% from 2.94%. The 10-year has more than given up all its gains after the Federal Reserve indicated earlier in the week that two more interest-rate increases may be coming this year, which was a more aggressive path than some investors had expected.
The two-year Treasury yield dropped to 2.55% from 2.57%, and the 30-year yield sank to 3.03% from 3.06%.
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 83 cents to $66.06 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.18 to $74.76.
Gold dropped $19.20 to $1,289.10 per ounce. Silver fell 34 cents to $16.92 per ounce. The price of copper, which often moves with expectations for the strength of the economy, fell 6 cents, or 1.7%, to $3.17 per pound.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.60 Japanese yen from 110.57 yen. The euro rose to $1.1612 from $1.1591, and the British pound fell to $1.3273 from $1.3281.