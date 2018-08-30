Stocks edge down after four-day winning streak

U.S. stocks are slipping Thursday morning after a four-day rally brought major indexes to record highs. Banks are slipping along with interest rates, and consumer-focused companies, which have made large gains recently, also lagged behind the overall market. Technology companies took small losses.
A spokesman for the Chinese government said the United States should negotiate with China as an equal to resolve their dispute over technology policy. The two sides recently placed tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other's goods and have threatened to take more drastic steps.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,908 as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77 points, or 0.3%, to 26,046. The Nasdaq composite fell 14 points, or 0.2%, to 8,095. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,731.
SHOP OR JUST DROP: Discount retailer Dollar Tree dived 11.3% to $83.79 after its quarterly profit and sales fell short of Wall Street projections. Investors were also concerned about the company's forecast for the rest of the year.
Its competitor Dollar General fell 1.1% to $105.94 after it said its profit margins slipped.
Clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch sank 12.5% to $23.81 after its sales disappointed analysts.
PVH, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, lost 6.1% to $147.11.
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels fell 9.1% to $18.16.
DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH: While many other retailers struggled, Signet Jewelers jumped 25.7% to $68.68 after its sales flew past expectations and it raised its forecasts for the year.
Also rising was clothing and accessories retailer Tilly's, which jumped 11.1% to $20 after its report.
HITTING PAUSE: Video game maker Electronic Arts dropped 7.5% to $118.89 after it said the release of a major game, “Battlefield V,” will be delayed four weeks. It also said the strong dollar is hurting its sales.
MEDICAL MERGER: K2M Group jumped 25.5% to $27.39 after larger medical device maker Stryker agreed to buy it for $27.50 a share, or $1.2 billion. Stryker slipped 0.9% to $169.76. Healthcare stocks traded slightly higher.
SEND IT BACK?: Campbell Soup says it will sell its international business to pay down debt and will focus on its snack and soup business in North America. Investors appeared unenthusiastic about the proposal, and the stock slipped 0.4% to $39.85.
ENERGY: Oil prices rose. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.5% to $69.86 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.4% to $77.76 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87% from 2.88%. That hurt banks, as lower yields mean long-term loans are less profitable.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.34 yen from 111.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.1665 from $1.1699.