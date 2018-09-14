Stocks fall on renewed U.S.-China trade concerns

U.S. stocks are down Friday, having given up an early gain. Retailers and technology companies are slipping, and high-dividend stocks are falling as interest rates rise. Smaller companies are climbing.
Stocks turned lower after Bloomberg News reported that President Trump still wants to put tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of imports from China, even after China said the United States had reached out to it to open a new round of trade talks.
Banks rose along with interest rates after the Federal Reserve said production of cars and energy jumped in August. Investors expect continued economic growth and further interest rate increases.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 6 points, or 0.2%, at 2,897 as of 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 65 points, or 0.3%, to 26,080. The Nasdaq composite fell 26 points, or 0.3%, to 7,987.
The combination of trade worries and positive economic news is helping smaller companies, which do more business in the United States than larger companies do. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 1,716.
FACTORY FACTOR: U.S. industrial production rose a healthy 0.4% in August, according to the Federal Reserve. The central bank said that production of autos climbed and that production of oil and natural gas continued to rise. Shares of aerospace company Boeing went up 0.8% to $358.26. Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls rose 1.4% to $252.35.
The Federal Reserve's report is a sign the U.S. economy is likely to keep growing, which means the Fed is likely to continue raising interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.99% from 2.96% late Thursday.
Shares of banks and financial companies rose, as higher long-term interest rates help them make more money from mortgages and other types of loans. Prudential Financial shares rose 2.4% to $99.38, and LendingTree shares rose 0.9% to $233.40.
TRADE UPDATE: Bloomberg News reported that Trump still wants to tax an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports at a 25% rate, but that the administration hasn't gone ahead with the proposed tariffs yet because it is still considering some possible changes.
China's government said Thursday that the U.S. government has invited it for talks on their escalating trade dispute. The new round of tariffs would represent a major escalation in the U.S.-China conflict, which has lasted for most of this year.
RETAIL SALES: Consumers slowed their spending in August and the Commerce Department said retail sales grew 0.1% for the month. The prices for clothing and other items slipped, which might have encouraged shoppers but reduced revenue for companies. Gap shares fell 2.1% to $27.64, and TJX shares fell 1% to $107.85.
Consumer confidence is at its highest level in 18 years, and the slowdown in August could prove to be temporary.
GAS EXPLOSIONS: A series of gas explosions killed one person, injured at least 10 and forced evacuations in three communities north of Boston. They are served by Columbia Gas, a unit of NiSource. The company put out a statement late Thursday saying its crews were performing safety checks.
The company's stock slid 11.4% to $24.88.
STORM WATCH: Hurricane Florence came ashore in North Carolina on Friday morning, and while its winds have weakened, experts say the storm surge is a significant threat. The storm is slow moving, meaning North and South Carolina could get days of heavy rain.
Florence could do significant damage to the region, but it's not expected to have a big effect on the overall economy. Economists at HIS Markit said the hurricane might slow third-quarter growth a bit but is likely to contribute to growth in the fourth quarter.
Analyst Ryan Detrick at LPL Financial said hurricanes generally have little immediate effect on stock prices.
UP IN SMOKE: Shares in Canadian marijuana company Tilray, which have made huge gains in the last two months, slumped after Politico reported that the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol may ban people who work in the marijuana industry from entering the country.
Canada is set to legalize marijuana in October, and stocks in the industry have soared recently.
Tilray slumped 14.4% to $102.60. The stock was valued at $17 when Tilray went public in July. Its competitor Cronos Group fell 1.9% to $9.92.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.3% to $68.78 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was flat at $78.16 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.98 yen from 111.88 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1632 from $1.1692.