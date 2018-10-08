Stock indexes slip, and tech-sector losses mount

Nearing the end of the trading day, U.S. stocks were lower for the third session in a row Monday as technology companies again took steep losses. Major indexes were coming off two weeks of declines, and a big jump in bond yields startled investors last week.
Stocks in Europe fell after Italy's new deputy premier said the government won't deviate from its plan to increase spending. U.S. bond markets were closed for Columbus Day, which has been replaced in some places with Indigenous Peoples Day.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 6 points, or 0.2%, at 2,879 as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. It fell 1.5% over the previous two weeks. The Dow Jones industrial average was unchanged at 26,448 after reversing an early loss of 223 points.
The Nasdaq composite slid 76 points, or 1%, to 7,711. The Russell 2000 index fell 8 points, or 0.5%, to 1,624. The Nasdaq and Russell are each coming off their worst week since late March.
Trading on Wall Street was lighter than usual because of the holiday. Low trading volume can sometimes lead to large swings in the market.
TECH STOPPED: Technology companies fell further. Salesforce fell 4.8% to $147.63, and Microsoft shed 1.3% to $110.63. Alphabet, Google's parent company, fell 1.4% to $1,151 after it said the profiles of as many as 500,000 Google+ accounts were exposed by a bug. The company said it is ending Google+ for consumers.
Payment and credit card companies took especially sharp losses. PayPal retreated 3.9% to $79.90. Mastercard fell 3% to $206.80.
EUROPE: Italy's deputy premier vowed to press ahead with a plan to increase spending and the country's deficit after the European Commission expressed “serious concern” about the notion. Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said Saturday that “there is no plan B” to a proposal that will increase the deficit to 2.4% of annual gross domestic product next year.
Italy's FTSE MIB dropped 2.4%, and Italian bond prices dropped, sending yields higher. Germany's DAX fell 1.4% and the CAC 40 in France sank 1.1%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 fell 1.2%.
The euro sank to $1.1487, from $1.1525.
COLD STREAK: Amazon fell 1.9% to $1,852.50. On Sept. 4, the stock peaked at $2,050.50, which brought Amazon's market value to a peak of $1 trillion during the day. But it quickly turned lower and has fallen 9% since then, its biggest slump in six months. Still, the stock has climbed almost 60% this year.
BRAZIL BOUNCE: Brazil's main stock index staged its biggest rally in two years, jumping 4%, and was on track for its highest close since May after far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro led the first round of presidential voting by an unexpectedly wide margin. He's now the favorite to win this month's final election.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly said he doesn't understand the economy and has also spoken approvingly of Brazil's 1964-1985 dictatorship. But business leaders and financial markets approved of Bolsonaro's choice of an esteemed banker as head of his economic team and a fear of the left-leaning policies of the Workers' Party.
BONDS: Bond markets were closed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, an important benchmark for mortgages and other types of long-term loans, jumped to 3.22% last week — its highest in more than seven years. That has given a boost to bank stocks.
High-dividend stocks rose Monday. Those stocks are often treated as an alternative to bonds because of their large payments to shareholders, which are similar to the yields from bonds.
Shares of real estate investment trust Crown Castle International rose 1.7% to $110.54. Coca-Cola climbed 1.3% to $46.48. The big increase in bond yields sent the stocks lower last week.
Bank shares also kept rising. Wells Fargo rose 1.1% to $53.79.
ASIA: Beijing injected money into its cooling economy by reducing the level of reserves banks are required to hold, and its central bank told Chinese banks to lend more to entrepreneurs. Chinese leaders are trying to shore up economic growth that began to cool after Beijing tightened lending controls last year to rein in a debt boom. A tariff fight with President Trump has added to downward pressure on growth.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 1.4%, and the Kospi in South Korea fell 0.6%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.
The dollar fell to 112.89 yen, from Friday’s 113.73 yen.
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.3% to $74.13 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.5% to $83.70 a barrel in London.
Gold fell 1.4% to $1,188.60 an ounce. Silver slid 2.2% to $14.33 an ounce. Copper rose 0.1% to $2.77 a pound.