Stocks open lower after their worst week in six months

Stocks on Wall Street opened mostly lower Monday, with technology companies continuing to fall. Major U.S. indexes are coming off their worst week in six months.
Texas Instruments fell 1.4% in the first minutes of trading. Microsoft lost 0.8%.
Bank stocks declined as well. Bank of America fell 1.3% after reporting its third-quarter results.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,759. It fell 4.1% last week despite a rally Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45 points, or 0.2%, to 25,294. The Nasdaq composite fell 42 points, or 0.6%, to 7,454.
Indexes in Asia continued their decline from last week, while indexes in Europe were mixed.