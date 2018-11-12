Stocks move broadly lower; oil prices rise

U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in early trading Monday, weighed down by losses in technology companies and banks. Consumer-focused companies and media and communications stocks also took losses. Crude oil prices headed up, snapping a 10-day skid, after Saudi Arabia said it planned to cut its output.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 21 points, or 0.8%, to 2,759 as of 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 179 points, or 0.7%, to 25,809. The Nasdaq composite dropped 106 points, or 1.4%, to 7,300. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7 points, or 0.5%, to 1,542.
TECH TUMBLE: Technology-sector stocks led the market lower. Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 5.6% to $194.16.
FINANCIALS SLIDE: Banks and other financial companies also took heavy losses. Goldman Sachs slid 2.4% to $217.15
LIFELINE EXTENDED: Athenahealth jumped 9.6% to $131.85 after the struggling maker of medical billing software received a $5.7-billion cash buyout offer.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.18% from 3.19% late Friday.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude bounced back from 10 days of losses, climbing 0.7% to $60.60 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, picked up 0.8% to $70.74 per barrel in London.
Oil futures rose on news that major producers planned to reduce output. Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday that the kingdom will reduce exports by around 500,000 barrels a day from November to December. Russian oil minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of oil producers in Abu Dhabi that his country was open to cuts.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.79 yen from Friday’s 113.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.1269 from $1.1336. The British pound weakened to $1.2914 from $1.2975 amid concerns that Britain's government is struggling to find unity on a Brexit deal.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe declined. Germany's DAX lost 1.3%, and France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100 each shed 0.5%. In Asia, markets finished mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng each edged up 0.1%. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3%. The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.3%.