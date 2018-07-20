WeWork takes the green workplace to a new level with 'meat-free' edict

While many companies institute environmental policies to help with energy consumption and improve the bottom line, they're also taking measures that are more visible to workers, Hoekenga said. Many are offering financial incentives to reward public transit, composting food in the corporate cafeteria or adding green roofs to buildings to advertise their environmental awareness, even while they also take behind-the-scenes measures to reduce toxicity in manufacturing or change out industrial lighting to LEDs. American Airlines and Starbucks both recently said they would phase out plastic straws.