The gap between men and women's pay is narrowing. It's partly because men's earnings fell

The decline of unions has particularly damaged the economic fortunes of black men. From 1983 to 2015, the wage gap between black men and white men grew by about 3% among older men, according to research by Valerie Wilson, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute. About half of that can be explained by the decline of unionization — both in terms of fewer people in a union, and less generous wages for those in them — over that period of time, Wilson found. (The earliest year for which those numbers are available is 1983.)