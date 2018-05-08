Mick Mulvaney doesn't want to show you complaints against banks that backed his campaigns, report says

In the speech, Mulvaney also took aim at the consumer watchdog agency's complaint database, which contains more than 1.5 million complaints from consumers about their credit cards, bank accounts, mortgages and other financial arrangements. "I don't see anything in here that I have to run a Yelp for financial services sponsored by the federal government," Mulvaney said during his address to the American Bankers Assn. meeting. "I don't see anything in here that says that I have to make all of those public."