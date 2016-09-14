Germany-based Bayer to acquire pesticide firm Monsanto in $66-billion cash deal

German drug and farm chemical company Bayer AG said Wednesday it has signed a deal to acquire seed and weed-killer company Monsanto for $66 billion in cash.

Bayer said it is paying Monsanto shareholders $128 per share, which represents a 44% premium over Monsanto's closing price on May 9, the day before a proposed deal was announced.

The deal is subject to approval by Monsanto shareholders and antitrust regulators.

Bayer said the transaction brings together two different but complementary companies. Bayer makes a wide range of crop protection chemicals, while Monsanto is known for its seed business.

Leverkusen-based Bayer said the merged companies' agriculture business would have its seed business and North American business headquarters in St. Louis, where Monsanto is based.

Bayer initially offered $122 per share, only to be rebuffed by Monsanto management, and then $125 per share before reaching the deal announced Wednesday.

Monsanto Chairman and CEO Hugh Grant said the deal "represented the most compelling value for our shareholders, with the most certainty through the all-cash consideration."

Bayer said it would raise the cash to pay for Monsanto by issuing debt and $19 billion in equity, including a mandatory convertible bond and a rights issue.

