Competition to build the Navy's MQ-25 flying tanker shows how drone fighters are taking on new roles

In the span of two years, Boeing had gone from design review to building and rolling out a prototype, said Don "BD" Gaddis, Boeing's MQ-25 program manager in St. Louis, Mo. Boeing's drone will use a Rolls-Royce engine, which also powers the U.S. Air Force's Global Hawk and Navy's Triton drones. The concept is basically the same plane, though the drone's interior has changed to utilize greater off-the-shelf technology for its secondary mission of surveillance and intelligence-gathering.