The Elon Musk company that wants to link computers to people's brains has raised $27 million, filings show

Neuralink Corp., the technology start-up aiming to link computers to human brains founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has raised $27 million from a dozen investors and plans to raise as much as $100 million, according to financial documents filed Friday.

The San Francisco company is at the forefront of so-called neural lace technology, which implants electrodes into the brain with the goal of allowing people to upload and download thoughts and information.

The financial disclosures about the fundraising were made to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, in a series of tweets Friday, Musk denied that the company was seeking investment.

“Neuralink is not raising money,” Musk wrote in a reply to a tweet from Wall Street Journal reporter Rolfe Winkler.

Asked to clarify, Musk tweeted, “Let me check on that for you. Found the answer right here:” before adding an emoji for fire and another for excrement.

Musk, who could not be reached for comment, also runs Tesla, SpaceX and OpenAI.

