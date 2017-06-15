Nike plans to slash 1,400 jobs and some sneaker styles in company shakeup

Nike wants to be more nimble on its feet.

The sneaker maker said Thursday that it plans to sell more shoes directly to customers online as part of a restructuring in which it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs. It will also reduce the number of sneaker and clothing styles it makes by a quarter and focus on hot sellers.

Nike said the moves will help it offer more products to customers faster. "We're getting even more aggressive in the digital marketplace," said CEO Mark Parker.

The company said a main focus will be the 12 key cities in 10 countries that it expects to home to more than 80% of its projected growth through 2020. It also said it will make its apps, where shoppers can find and buy sneakers, available in more countries.

Nike, which is based in Beaverton, Ore., said the job cuts represent about 2% of its 70,000 employees around the world. It declined to provide additional details about the cuts.

Shares of Nike Inc. fell nearly 3% to $53.06 in midday trading.

