Bill O'Reilly is dropped by literary agency

Bill O'Reilly has been dropped by his literary agency.

“We no longer represent Bill O'Reilly for future deals,” William Morris Entertainment announced Thursday. “It is our fiduciary responsibility to service the existing deals we have under contract, but we will not be working with him moving forward.”

O'Reilly spokesman Mark Fabiani said there was no comment “at the moment.” O'Reilly's publisher, Henry Holt & Company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. O'Reilly is under a multi-book contract with publisher Holt, including for at least one more “Killing” book. In May, Holt president and publisher Stephen Rubin told the Associated Press that he was “totally committed to Bill, long-term.”

“We have created the most successful adult nonfiction franchise in recent publishing history and we are thrilled to continue it,” Rubin said at the time.

According to Holt, more than 17 million copies of O'Reilly's “Killing” series are in print. The historical books, co-written by Martin Dugard, include “Killing Kennedy” and “Killing Lincoln.” The most recent book, “Killing England,” was published last month and quickly topped the nonfiction best-seller list of the New York Times, although sales have been lower than with his previous works. “Killing England” was the first O'Reilly book to come out since he was forced out of Fox in April amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

More recently, the New York Times reported that O'Reilly paid $32 million to a Fox legal analyst to settle a harassment claim. The conservative commentator has denied any wrongdoing, telling the AP in May that he was the victim of false and ideologically driven attacks.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. CAPTION The Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. New heat records were set yesterday across Southern California. Credits: Getty, Patrick T. Fallon, KTLA, Allen J. Schaben The Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. New heat records were set yesterday across Southern California. Credits: Getty, Patrick T. Fallon, KTLA, Allen J. Schaben

ALSO:

MSNBC political analyst Mark Halperin put on leave over sexual harassment claims

Ashley Judd says she made a deal with Harvey Weinstein to escape sexual harassment

Disneyland puts transportation hub on hold, reveals plan to build parking structure within resort