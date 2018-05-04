In car-obsessed L.A. area, David Lee spent $1 million to update an infamous Ferrari

That said, Lee is hardly the first to outlaw a special car. Singer Vehicle Design perfected the business side of it years ago when it started restoring Porsche 911s to the tune of $600,000 and up, taking cues from prolific private individuals who "outlawed" classic cars for years before. In fact, it was one such friend's invitation to join him and his heavily altered 1971 Porsche 911 on a run up California's Highway 2 that jump-started Lee into modifying his own: "I realized I didn't have anything from that era that could keep up," Lee said.