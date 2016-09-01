Elon Musk says fireball on launchpad was 'not an explosion'

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
What we know:
- Elon Musk's SpaceX was fueling its unmanned rocket when the blast occurred Thursday morning.
- The company was preparing for a test firing, considered routine, in advance of a planned Saturday launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
- The explosion destroyed the rocket and its payload: an Israeli satellite meant to be used in Facebook's effort to provide Internet service to poorly connected areas.
Read more: SpaceX explosion frustrates both Elon Musk's and Mark Zuckerberg's plans