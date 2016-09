A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exploded on the launchpad in Florida on Thursday morning.

Sen. Bill Nelson, a former astronaut who represents Florida's Space Coast, said the SpaceX accident “reminds us all that spaceflight is an inherently risky business.”

Nelson was a payload specialist on a Columbia space shuttle flight that ended 10 days before the Challenger disaster in 1986.

“As we continue to push the frontiers of space, there will be both triumphs and setbacks. But at the end of the day, I'm confident that our commercial space industry will be very successful,” Nelson said in a statement.