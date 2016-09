SpaceX also experienced a major explosion in June 2015, when an unmanned rocket carrying cargo for the International Space Station exploded in midair minutes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

After an investigation, SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said that the company believed its rocket disintegrated after a small steel band purchased from a subcontractor snapped under pressure.



He said SpaceX employees may have become somewhat complacent about quality control because of the firm's repeated successes in recent years. Falcon 9 rockets had flown successfully 18 previous times.

The Falcon 9 in last year's accident was carrying cargo worth $110 million when it broke up high off Florida's coast. The cargo included equipment, a space suit, experiments, food and other supplies.

— L.A. Times staff