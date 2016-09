The explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and the satellite it was supposed to carry could have been more damaging to SpaceX had it taken place after launch, analysts said. Here's why.  

Determining the cause of an in-flight explosion probably would take a lengthy investigation, industry analysts said. And when customers are waiting to send their satellites into orbit, time is money.

With a failure on the launchpad, the problem has a narrower scope, which cuts down on the time needed to find the issue. And because SpaceX already offers cheaper prices than the competition — the starting price for its Falcon 9 rocket is $62 million — it’s unlikely that companies will flock to other launch providers, said Marco Caceres, senior space analyst for the Teal Group.