As rates and tuition rise, America’s student loan debt crisis could get much worse

Student loans have seen almost 157% in cumulative growth over the last 11 years. By comparison, auto loan debt has grown 52% while mortgage and credit-card debt actually fell by about 1%, according to a Bloomberg Global Data analysis of federal and private loans. All told, there are $1.5 trillion in student loans out there (through the second quarter of 2018), marking the second-largest consumer debt segment in the country after mortgages, according to the Federal Reserve. And the number keeps growing.